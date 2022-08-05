Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

Happy August, Jewish Sport Report readers! 

Thank you to all who reached out with examples of Jewish sports parent-child combos. There are, of course, countless more, but here are a few highlights sent in from our readers:

  • Jewish basketball great Dolph Schayes and his son Danny Schayes
  • Holocaust survivor Éva Székely and water polo champion Dezső Gyarmati, both Olympians, and their daughter, Olympic swimmer Andrea Gyarmati
  • The late sportswriter Dick Schaap and his journalist son Jeremy Schaap
  • Olympic canoeist Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi and her daughter, Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox
  • Baseball legend Hank Greenberg and his son, former baseball player and executive Stephen Greenberg
  • Tennis player and World Tennis magazine founder Gladys Heldman and her daughter, former World No. 5 tennis player Julie Heldman

There’s only one GOAT, according to Sandy Koufax

IN BASEBALL…

Dean Kremer takes the mound tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET for the Baltimore Orioles. New father Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face reliever Eli Morgan and the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game set this weekend.

IN BASKETBALL…

You can watch Auburn University take on the Israel All-Star Select Team Sunday and the Israeli National Team Monday. Both games are at 1 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

IN GOLF…

Canadian Jewish golfer Ben Silverman is competing in this weekend’s PGA Utah Championship. He finished twelfth in last month’s Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Scoring political points, literally

Georgia’s Jewish Senator Jon Ossoff took the mound for the democrats in the recent Congressional Baseball Game, which his team lost 10-o. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

