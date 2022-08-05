This article was sent as a newsletter. Sign up for our weekly Jewish sports newsletter here.
Happy August, Jewish Sport Report readers!
Thank you to all who reached out with examples of Jewish sports parent-child combos. There are, of course, countless more, but here are a few highlights sent in from our readers:
- Jewish basketball great Dolph Schayes and his son Danny Schayes
- Holocaust survivor Éva Székely and water polo champion Dezső Gyarmati, both Olympians, and their daughter, Olympic swimmer Andrea Gyarmati
- The late sportswriter Dick Schaap and his journalist son Jeremy Schaap
- Olympic canoeist Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi and her daughter, Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox
- Baseball legend Hank Greenberg and his son, former baseball player and executive Stephen Greenberg
- Tennis player and World Tennis magazine founder Gladys Heldman and her daughter, former World No. 5 tennis player Julie Heldman