Oakland Athletics rookie Zack Gelof is off to a solid start in his MLB career, with 14 hits and 4 home runs in his first 16 games. On Wednesday, Gelof and his younger brother Jake, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers last month, both homered. It was Jake’s first home run in professional baseball.
Israel has become a go-to host for international sports tournaments
IN BASEBALL…
Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried returned today after missing three months with a left forearm strain. The Braves, who also feature outfielder Kevin Pillar, faced the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET. Tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET, catch Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles against the New York Mets.
IN SOCCER…
Manor Solomon and his new club Tottenham play an exhibition game against Solomon’s old Ukrainian team, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. Daniel Edelman and his NY Red Bulls have advanced to the Round of 16 in the Leagues Cup, and will face Philadelphia on Monday.
IN GOLF…
Ben Silverman is competing in the Utah Championship this weekend, while David Lipsky is in North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship.
Kvelling
Big mazel tov to Ryan Turell, the Orthodox basketball phenom, who just got engaged. Turell has been playing for the Motor City Cruise, the G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons.
