There are so many elements to unpack in the extraordinary Israeli drama “The Lesson” — which is based on a true story and won the best series award at the Cannes International Series Festival last year — that it’s hard to know where to begin.
The starting point of this gripping six-part miniseries, which premiered this month on ChaiFlicks, the Jewish streaming service in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, is a confrontation between an outspoken student and her civics teacher in a high school in the Tel Aviv suburb of Kfar Saba that rapidly spins out of control.
When a class gets into a debate over whether Arabs should be banned from the local swimming pool after incidents of sexual harassment, it’s not long before the students break out into chants of “Death to Arabs!”
The liberal teacher — Amir, played by Doron Ben-David of the popular Israeli TV series “Fauda” — tries to tamp down passions and admonish the student who started it all, Leanne, played by Maya Landsman. But Amir inadvertently calls her a “fatty” and later loses his temper at Leanne in a tirade that besmirches Israeli soldiers — and the whole incident is captured on video and goes viral on social media.
All hell breaks loose.
“It’s about being hurt and fighting back harder, and I feel that is the fuel of many conflicts,” said screenwriter Deakla Keydar, who wrote the series. “This is the cycle of pain.”
Keydar, 48, sought a way to bring a story ripped from Israel’s headlines to the screen. The result is a riveting drama that touches on difficult moral issues: the treatment of Arabs in Israeli society, shifting power dynamics between teens and adults, the challenges of living in the glare of social media.
The series came was inspired by a rash of conflicts between Israeli civics teachers and students in recent years that extended beyond the classroom. In 2020, an Israeli school in Rishon LeZion made headlines after students complained of their civics teacher’s pushback following classroom discussions in which students said all Arabs should be killed and that assassinated Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin “deserved to die.”