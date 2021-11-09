(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — For much of its history, Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust authority, tried to steer clear of political controversies as it went about creating a lasting memorial and research center dedicated to the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews.
That changed abruptly last year, when then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tapped Effi Eitam, a former general and far-right politician, as Yad Vashem’s first new chair in 27 years.
Holocaust survivors, politicians and Jewish organizations said a non-academic known for harsh views about Israeli Arabs and Palestinians had no place as head of Yad Vashem, and his appointment never went through.
Instead, the Israeli government approved Dani Dayan as the new chairman of the Yad Vashem directorate, succeeding Avner Shalev. Although Dayan himself was identified with right-wing politics — he previously served as chairman of the Yesha Council representing Jewish settlers — he had just come off a successful run as Israel’s Consul General in New York from 2016-2020. During his term here, Dayan managed to win over skeptics who felt a champion of the settler movement couldn’t relate to a diverse Jewish community’s liberals.
This week, Dayan, 65, will travel to the United States for the first time as Yad Vashem chair, meeting with politicians and Jewish leaders in Washington and New York.
On Monday he spoke with The Jewish Week via Zoom from Jerusalem, in an interview that touched on the uses and misses of Holocaust memory, his goals for the institution and how he intends to keep Yad Vashem out of politics.
The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
JEWISH WEEK: For the readers who don’t know, what is Yad Vashem? We always say “Israel’s Holocaust authority and museum,” but what does that really mean?
Dayan: The museum is only one component of Yad Vashem, and since it’s open to the public is obviously the most famous. But Yad Vashem is probably the most if not the most important research center on Holocaust studies, with by far the most extensive archives of Holocaust documents, more than 200 million. Yad Vashem has by far the most extensive library on Holocaust studies and films, from a full feature film like “Schindler’s List” or 15 seconds taken in a village in Ukraine, during the Holocaust. We have a collection of art that was created during the Shoah. We have an invaluable collection of artifacts. One of the most important components is the international school for Holocaust education that trains teachers on how to educate on the Shoah.
And we are also the authority that is entitled to award what I believe is the most prestigious award the Israel can give a human being, and that is the Righteous Among the Nations.
Those are Holocaust rescuers.
Yes, non-Jews who endangered their lives to save the lives of Jews. So it’s a multi-, multi-faceted institution, a vast organization that has as its mission to never forget — I would say almost obsessively in the positive sense of the world.
What specific purpose do you think the institution serves? Is it about national Israeli goals, global Jewish people goals? Do you think of it as an Israeli institution?
I believe it fulfills necessities of Israel and the Jewish people and actually all of humanity. First, it’s a place of mourning, a place in which you bow your head and shed tears.
The second thing is to know we have an obligation to our future generations. Such an atrocity is not to be forgotten. I think about the young girl that was taken from her home in Bialystok and locked in the synagogue in her town and set fire alive with her family and the congregation. We are obligated to know her name and to know what happened to her. Who were her parents. What were her aspirations in life. So we do that as I say almost obsessively.
The third is probably the most difficult: to feel empathy towards all victims or survivors. We read in the Passover Haggadah that “every generation has to see himself or herself as if he or she themselves left Egypt.”
People draw different conclusions or different lessons from the Holocaust. My conclusion, and I would say Yad Vashem’s conclusion, are clear. First of all the necessity, the vital necessity, for an independent, robust, secure Jewish state in our homeland. And the second is that when you see antisemitism and other forms of bigotry, don’t let them grow. Confront them immediately and forcibly, because we know something today that the world and the Jewish people probably in the 1930s didn’t know, and that is [antisemitism] can grow to monstrous proportions. And it can be devastating. So confront it when it is small and weak, and immediately and forcibly. That refers both to groups in society but also to regimes that are fanatic and extremist and devoted to annihilating Israel or any other country.
I want to tease out something you just said, about Israel as a secure Jewish homeland. I guess that’s what makes Yad Vashem obviously different than, let’s say, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, which is that it is very much tied into the case for an independent, autonomous Jewish state to protect the Jews.
I would say the main difference between us and all other big institutions is that we are the museum that represents the victims and the survivors.
That’s an important distinction. But I’m thinking more about how Yad Vashem serves a national purpose. I know every world leader who arrives in Israel, one of their first stops is to the Hall of Remembrance.
Yes, I’ve recently hosted Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany; the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and today the president of Colombia. But you know, Yad Vashem does not exist in order to advance Israeli political interests. It is not about that. They come to pay respect, to better understand Israel better but, first and foremost, to pay respect to the victims of the Jewish genocide in the 20th century.