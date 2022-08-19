HERZLIYA, Israel (JTA) — Linoy Ashram, the 2020 Olympic all-around champion in rhythmic gymnastics, was clinging to her gold medal on a recent afternoon in her native Israel.
“No,” she told a puppet who was trying to convince her to give up her gold for a piece of fruit. “I wouldn’t exchange this for anything. Not even for your tangerine, not for a lot of money.”
Ashram was on a soundstage taping an episode of “Tochnit Eiruach im Elmo,” a forthcoming Israeli version of the HBO talk show spinoff of “Sesame Street” hosted by Elmo, the lovable red puppet who has been a fixture of children’s programming for more than 40 years.
Israel is the first country to produce a local version of “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo,” which has put Elmo in conversation with American celebrities from Jimmy Fallon to Batman. (HBO announced this week that it would be pulling the show off its streaming platform.)
“It is fun for us to do something that is both entertaining and educational, and it is an amazing opportunity, and the excellent response we’ve had from the celebrities we approached has been great,” said Asaf Becker, the show’s content director.
Elmo, whose characteristic high-pitched voice comes across clearly in the Hebrew-language version, too, was overwhelmed by the Israeli celebrities lining up for his talk show.
“Elmo is very excited that you’re here,” he told Ashram, who responded: “I’m excited too.”