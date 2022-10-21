(JTA) — Jewish sports fans, regardless of sport or team preference, share one universal experience: discovering new players and immediately wondering, “Are they Jewish?”
For decades, two men have provided the answers.
Since 1997, Ephraim Moxson and Shel Wallman produced the Jewish Sports Review, a print-only, bimonthly magazine identifying Jewish athletes from college through professional sports. They rarely wrote in-depth profiles, and used few photos. The magazine’s calling card was its extensive and accurate lists of Jewish players, accompanied by key statistics and basic biographical information.
Their streak came to an end last month, when the octogenarian partners decided to call it quits.
Until then, the review survived in multiple iterations. Wallman published a version from 1972 to 1974, then for 20 years in the form of his weekly column for a Jewish newspaper in Indianapolis. Wallman and Moxson connected when Wallman, now 85, placed an ad in The Sporting News magazine. Moxson, now 80, began as a stringer for Wallman, and the pair ultimately partnered to relaunch the Jewish Sports Review as an independent magazine with a staff of two. They became good friends along the way, too.
Moxson, a retired California parole officer, and Wallman, a retired New York City middle school administrator and social studies teacher, dedicated four hours a day to their work, most of which came after they retired from their primary careers. Moxson called the magazine “unquestionably a labor of love.”
“It’s important to me because I have a very, very strong Jewish identity, as does Shel,” Moxson told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.