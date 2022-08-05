(JTA) — The rain lasted all night, forcing the dance party into a nearby barn. But the bride saw the unexpected downpour as a blessing.
“In earth-based Judaism, there’s so much emphasis on praying for rain,” said Adi Aboody, who married Ophir Haberer on June 4 at the Green Valley Farm and Mill in Sebastopol, in northern California. “If you took out the logistical craziness of it, it felt magical.”
Aboody, 32, and Haberer, 31, are deep proponents of earth-based Judaism, a grassroots movement that seeks to center Jewish religious practice on the earth. They met in 2015 through Wilderness Torah, a San Francisco Bay Area organization that hosts festivals, campouts and education programs for this growing community of earth-focused Jews.
They are at least the ninth couple to meet through Wilderness Torah, which was founded in 2007.
“Our immersive programs have the most unique community and village-building technology, ritual and celebration,” said Simcha Schwartz, Wilderness Torah’s director of development, who met his wife at the organization’s Passover in the Desert festival. “That recipe feeds authentic connection and vulnerability, and therefore love.”