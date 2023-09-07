Like many Southern Californians, Romy Greenwald’s first language was Spanish. Romy was born in the United States, but her grandparents had immigrated to the United States from Mexico and Cuba, and her parents spoke Spanish to her.
So it was no surprise when Romy began at Dos Pueblos High School in Santa Barbara that she quickly became friends with many fellow Spanish-speaking students.
Unlike Romy, however, who is fully bilingual, many of her friends were relatively recent immigrants who struggled with integrating into the school’s English-speaking environment.
“I was the only student they knew outside of their English learning program who spoke English,” recalled Romy, now 18. “It’s very isolating to be in that situation because they really want to learn English and be a part of the school. But sometimes they were surrounded by immigrants and Spanish speakers all day, which can be comfortable but ultimately wasn’t helpful in terms of real integration, meeting other kids and learning the language.”
Romy wanted to help bridge this divide, so she created a program for recent immigrants and native English speakers studying Spanish to help one another learn the other’s mother tongue. This model not only helped with language skills, but also fostered social integration and a sense of leadership and pride among the students, especially the recent immigrants.
Several years later, the program, called MiSendero, Spanish for “my path,” now has a presence in multiple schools in California and Florida. (California schools have an estimated 1.1 million English language learners — about 20% of the nationwide total.)
Recently, Romy was recognized for her work with a 2023 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Award, given annually by the San Francisco-based Helen Diller Family Foundation to recognize socially committed young leaders whose dedication to volunteerism exemplifies the spirit of tikkun olam — Hebrew for repairing the world. The award is given to 15 teenagers every year and comes with a $36,000 prize.
“I’m so excited to have gotten this award from the Diller Foundation, and I am super grateful to all the amazing people who made it possible,” Romy said. “What started as a way to help some of my friends learning English participate in activities at my school has turned into a much bigger dream of creating pathways for immigrant student integration and success across the country.”