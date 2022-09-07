RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — Last month, at the Pan American Games in Medellin, Colombia, spectators, journalists and the event’s organizers lined up with anticipation along the side of a pool to watch a 400-meter medley. They were there to see Nora Tausz Ronai, who would finish the race — which involves breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly and freestyle — despite the fact that she is 98 years old.
After getting out of the pool, Tausz Ronai was showered with a full minute of applause. When medical staff offered her a wheelchair, she waved it away, El Colombiano reported.
“When I’m in the pool, I feel like I’m resting — obviously not physically, but morally. The pool saves me from many oppressive situations,” Tausz Ronai told JTA. “Some situations are maddening. If you swim, you don’t cry. It’s like being brainwashed from the inside.”
In addition to her achievements in the pool, all earned since she started swimming competitively at age 69 — which include breaking several national and regional records for her age groups at Brazilian, South American and Pan American Games — Tausz Ronai’s story of Holocaust perseverance has added to her local legend and inspired legions of Brazilian athletes, young and old.