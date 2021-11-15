(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — “Welcome back to live theater!” Yoni Vendriger says, standing before the audience before the show begins. It is, I realize, the first time I’ve seen a play in a theater since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
Except the theater, in this case, is an apartment in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, and the “stage” is, for most of the show, the living room couch.
About 15 of us make up the audience, most of them friends of the apartment’s residents. Everyone in the room is in their 20s, and it feels more like a house party than a play as we get drinks and snacks and introduce ourselves. When the play is about to begin, we sit against the back wall in folding chairs and on extra couches. Vendriger, the show’s producer, gives the standard directives: silence our cell phones, try not to use the bathroom, enjoy.
We’re here to see “Divorced,” the American version of the Israeli play “Grushim,” which was developed last year by Tel Aviv’s Cameri Theatre during the height of COVID lockdowns. Cameri, which receives funding from the Israeli government, is one of two main theaters in Israel, and is the official theater of Tel Aviv. The theater produces Hebrew adaptations of mainstream international plays as well as intimate, original Israeli plays that tour around the country.
