(New York Jewish Week) — Latke sandwiches stuffed with smoked brisket. Barbecue served on challah buns.
Eli Goldman is putting a Jewish spin on his fledgling pop-up barbecue business, but nowhere as loudly, and proudly, as in its name: Tikkun BBQ.
In addition to serving up his food at restaurants and breweries in the area, Goldman is giving back to different organizations that support and enrich his neighborhood of Astoria, Queens.
“I’m a Jew with tattoos selling pork on Shabbat. At the same time, it’s called Tikkun BBQ for a reason,” he said, referring to the Hebrew word associated with improving the world through good deeds. “This thing is heavily influenced by my views on Judaism.”
“We have three goals,” he told the New York Jewish Week. “Making exceptional barbecue, inviting everyone to have a seat at our table, and then helping others build their own table.”
As the pandemic began in the spring of 2020 and New York City shut down, Goldman, 33, began cooking barbecue from his home in Astoria. “I was doing it from my balcony during the pandemic,” Goldman said. “You’re definitely not supposed to use a charcoal grill or smoker on a balcony.”
Inspired by an NPR story he heard about Italians helping feed one another during the pandemic, Goldman would lower the food down to the sidewalk in baskets. Word of mouth and social media led to people waiting in line.
Restaurants were closed, COVID was rampant and people were eating outside, so Goldman moved his operation to the open streets. Lines began to form down the block.
