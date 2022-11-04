(New York Jewish Week) — Over the last few years, patrons of New York City’s hospitals and health clinics may have noticed more than two dozen new murals adorning the walls and building exteriors — bringing life, creativity and color to the largest public hospital system in the country.
The Community Mural Project, which started in 2019, carries on a hospital system tradition dating back to the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s to create works for government buildings. Today, colorful murals can be found in all 11 of the system’s hospitals, all five rehab and long-term care facilities and nine neighborhood clinics. With 26 murals so far and 20 more to come, the Community Mural Project is the country’s largest public hospital mural program since the WPA.