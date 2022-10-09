(JTA) — A bumper crop of etrogs is taking a more direct route to Israel this year, thanks to a historic confluence of geopolitics and religious observance.
Once home to the largest Jewish community in the Arab world, Morocco has a long history producing the citrus fruit used by millions of Jews every Sukkot — in fact, tradition holds that etrog trees were first planted in the Atlas mountains nearly 2,000 years ago by Jews who found shelter amongst the Berber tribes there after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
Jewish communities around the world import hundreds of thousands of Moroccan etrogs every year: They’re more affordable than the Calabrian variety, the Diamante Citron, prized by some Hasidic groups, which can command hundreds of dollars for an unblemished specimen.
But the Israeli market, where the majority of the world’s Orthodox Jews live, has a robust etrog industry of its own and strict controls on agricultural imports.
The one time Moroccan etrogs are welcome in Israel is after the shmita year, the seventh year in the Jewish agricultural cycle, where working the soil in the land of Israel is forbidden under Jewish law. While not all Israeli farmers follow the agricultural cycle prescribed by Jewish law, those who produce ritual products such as etrogs must — or else their products would be forbidden to a religious customer base.
The past Jewish year that ended with Rosh Hashanah was a shmita year, meaning that no etrogs were cultivated in Israel for this year’s Sukkot festival, which begins Sunday night. Instead, huge numbers of etrogs traveled from Morocco to Israel, as they did seven years ago.
This time, though, their path was eased by a normalization agreement struck by Israel and Morocco two years ago, part of a slew of trade deals between Israel and Arab countries aimed at opening new diplomatic and economic connections.
“Before the agreement, we always had to sell through a third country,” Hervey Levy, a businessman and member of the Agadir Jewish community who operates an etrog farm, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “It could be Turkey, it could be Spain, it could be Italy — it had to transit somewhere.”
Several agreements to ease trade between Morocco and Israel after their normalization agreement, part of the Abraham Accords brokered by the United States, have yet to be signed, according to Einat Levi, the former head of economic affairs at Israel’s diplomatic mission to Morocco. But she said the trade in etrogs, which as a religious object face different regulations from other agriculture, was evidence of the potential in the countries’ relationship.
“It is symbolic because it shows how two religions can stand up for each other — so when the Jews cannot work their land, their fellow Muslims can supply what they need during that year, so they can keep their ritual and tradition,” Levi said.
This year, Hervey Levy sent his etrogs to Israel direct from Casablanca on Royal Air Maroc, Morocco’s national airline. The normalization deal brought passengers the other direction, too, he said — competitors in the etrog trade.
“This year was the first time it was a shmita after the agreements, so we had many people, some newcomers trying to try their luck.” Levy said. “The newcomers, they come, they give some high prices without knowing, they didn’t know the system to send and pack, but you also had some experienced people who have been here for a long time.”
For Levy and the Jews of the Agadir, the period of a few weeks before Rosh Hashanah is always a happy time. A few dozen Jewish merchants would descend on the Berber-speaking villages in the mountains around Agadir, typically invigorating Shabbat services during their visit.
“They all end up at the synagogue so we’re quite happy because the synagogue is full during this period,” Levy said.
This year however, Levy said there were enough traders that they decided to stay together over Shabbat at a hotel in the mountains, where they could walk to the etrog farms.