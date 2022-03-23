(New York Jewish Week) — In a rickety warehouse in Long Island City, reached only by a footbridge that crosses underneath the Long Island Expressway, some 80,000 Yiddish books are stacked on shelves in a large, sunlight-filled room that overlooks the Pulaski Bridge, Midtown Manhattan to the west, and Downtown Brooklyn in the distance.
This is the CYCO Yiddish Book Center, whose roots date back to 1938, when it began as a space in Manhattan to give Yiddish writers and readers a safe haven just as antisemitism was rising in Europe and the future of the language was being altered forever.
Throughout its more than eight decades of operation, the Central Yiddish Cultural Organization was — and still is — a place for ideas, for collaboration and for celebration of all things Yiddish.
It is not a bookstore, said Hy Wolfe, the stalwart Brooklyn-born Yiddish actor who runs the organization, but a book center, where New York can celebrate Yiddish culture, authors and artists. CYCO also operated as a publishing house for many years, with nearly 300 titles bearing its imprint.
But all that history seemed in peril last fall, when the Atran Foundation, which has been funding CYCO through grants since 1956, decided to cut off its stipend. Dianne Fischer, who had been the president of the foundation for 23 years, retired, and the current board decided that CYCO was not reaching enough people, nor making enough money (only $3,000 to $5,000 a year in book sales, according to Wolfe) to continue funding it in perpetuity.
Wolfe was able to secure more funding from the Azrieli Foundation, which has been the other major supporter of CYCO, but he knew that time was running out. He needed to raise $30,000 to cover the year’s rent and upkeep.
“I am not a good businessman. It’s just the truth. I will never ask somebody for money,” Wolfe said. “Plenty of students come in that don’t have money. I say to them, ‘When you make it and you have a job, you need to remember your commitment to us and send us a donation.’ That’s who I am on a handshake.”
