(New York Jewish Week) — At the first-ever “Kosherpalooza” — a kosher food festival geared toward consumers — savvy attendees knew best to strategize: First, sample everything on the “dairy” side of the convention center (lattes, ice cream, cheeses, pasta, fresh goat and sheep’s milk), and then cross over to the “meat” side, where steak tartare, charcuterie, deli meats, chicken soups and crispy steak tacos awaited.
Those who employed this strategy didn’t have to wait between the dairy and meat courses, as dictated by Jewish law, therefore maximizing enjoyment and efficiency at the all-day event, which was held Wednesday at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.
Kosherpalooza was first announced in March, just weeks before the kosher trade show, Kosherfest, announced that it was ending its 33-year run. Kosherfest organizers said they shuttered the trade show due to changes in the industry — as kosher food goes mainstream, supermarket buyers became increasingly likely to buy kosher products at general trade shows — as well as a shift in attendance: While the ranks of professionals had dwindled at Kosherfest, there was increasing interest from individuals and social media influencers.
Kosherpalooza, by contrast, held in the same location as Kosherfest, welcomed these individuals — 3,800 of them throughout the day, both “influential” and not. Attendees, who paid $150 per ticket, were treated to a day of kosher cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and food samples from 125 vendors.