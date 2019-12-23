JERUSALEM (JTA) — Several Torah scrolls were damaged in an attack on a West Bank synagogue.
One of the scrolls was set ablaze and the synagogue’s silver ritual items were stolen in the haredi Orthodox city of Modiin Illit.
The break-in occurred on Sunday night and was discovered early Monday when worshippers arrived for the morning prayer services, Ynet reported.
The vandals also destroyed prayer books and emptied the contents of shelves and cabinets on the floor.
Synagogue leaders told Ynet that they were not in any disputes and had no idea who would have desecrated their sanctuary.
A similar incident took place six months ago in a synagogue in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak, home to a majority of haredim, or ultra-Orthodox.
