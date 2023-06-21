SDEROT, Israel — Whenever Efraim Rozenfeld hears a plane flying overhead, his body tenses up.
The 52-year-old father of seven and grandfather of seven is a longtime resident of Sderot, the Israeli town near the Gaza border that is a regular target of Palestinian rocket attacks. Rozenfeld’s physical response to plane noise is the result, he says, of having normal life frequently interrupted by sirens, dashes to shelters and then breathless waiting to hear whether an incoming rocket barrage will strike nearby.
When the border zone is active during periods of violent escalation, these interruptions can happen dozens of times per day. The intensity, unpredictability, and violence take a heavy toll — not only in fatalities, injuries and property destruction but also in the form of mental and physical strain for the 70,000 or so Israelis who reside in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip known as the Gaza envelope.
“It affects everyone here,” said Rozenfeld, who is originally from New York. “I feel the pressure on my body. Not just airplanes overhead — also sounds of a door slamming, a motorcycle revving, or a microphone being turned on affect me. Some people are more affected than others, but everyone here is affected. I once came to a house where the children would not leave the safe room, not even to brush their teeth.”
In recent years, Rozenfeld has found something that has helped calm him — and given him a way to provide therapeutic soothing to children suffering the same or worse symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder: animal therapy. At the Sderot Animal-Assisted Therapy Center, where Rozenfeld has worked since its opening in 2016, serenity comes from seemingly unexpected sources: snakes, lizards, guinea pigs, birds and even cockroaches.
“Animals bring a lot of positive hormones that are calming and therapeutic,” said Rozenfeld, one of 10 animal-assisted therapists who work at the center. “More than that, animal therapy has many layers of applications. For example, instead of talking about their own feelings, children can talk about the animals, like: ‘The guinea pig is afraid.’ The child can speak through the animal.”
The animal center is one of an array of initiatives organized by the Israel Trauma Coalition, a network created in 2001 during the terrorist attacks of the second intifada, to help Israelis grappling with the traumas of conflict. UJA-Federation of New York was instrumental in the coalition’s creation and is an ongoing partner.