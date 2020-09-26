WASHINGTON (JTA) — President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court is Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic and conservative midwestern judge who commentators compare to the late justice Antonin Scalia.
Barrett, nominated Saturday, who lives in Indiana and is a judge on the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, has a spare political record. The 48-year-old has only been on the appellate court since 2017.
A number of liberals have falsely attached to her extremist views, and Republicans have warned Democrats not to make her religion a test.
“I will be mindful of who came before me,” Barrett said at the White House announcement. Ginsburg’s “life of public service serves as an example to us all,” she added.
Barrett’s confirmation hearings in the Senate will be closely watched by Jewish groups who are invested in the tensions between more liberal justices, who have tended to elevate discrimination protections over religious freedoms, and conservative justices, who tend to favor protecting the rights of religious individuals and institutions over discrimination protections.
Legacy Jewish civil rights defenders like the Anti-Defamation League and the Reform movement have in amicus briefs favored discrimination protections while Orthodox groups tend to favor expanding protections for the religious.
Democrats are furious with Trump and with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for rushing through a confirmation so close to the election, especially after McConnell refused in 2016 to consider President Barack Obama’s proposed replacement for Scalia, Merrick Garland, who is Jewish, saying then it was inappropriate to nominate a justice in an election year. Obama nominated Garland in March of that year.
Republicans have a majority of 53 in the Senate, and only two Republicans have said they will be mindful of McConnell’s 2016 precedent and not vote to advance a judge until after a president is elected, meaning barring an unseen circumstance, Barrett will be confirmed.
The Democratic Majority for Israel, a center-left pro-Israel advocacy group, was the only Jewish group to respond to the nomination at publication time on Saturday, which occurred during Shabbat.
“With the nomination of Judge Barrett, President Trump and Republicans come ever closer to achieving their long-desired goals for the Supreme Court: eliminating the Affordable Care Act and its protections for those with preexisting conditions; overturning Roe v. Wade and outlawing all abortions; and undermining democracy by deciding Trump is ‘reelected,’ regardless of how Americans vote,” the group wrote in a statement.
