(JTA) — By late Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump had un-retweeted a message by prominent anti-Zionist Max Blumenthal about John Bolton.
On Thursday morning, Trump retweeted Blumenthal’s critique of Bolton, even though Blumenthal is a strident critic of Israel and of American foreign policy. His 2013 book “Goliath” criticizes Israel with terms used about the Holocaust.
