(JTA) — Israeli troops arrested two Palestinian boys, ages 13 and 14, after separate stabbing attacks in Jerusalem on Monday.
Police shot and arrested a 13-year-old after he allegedly stabbed and critically injured a 20-year-old border police officer who got onto a bus at a checkpoint outside the Shuafat refugee camp in eastern Jerusalem. The officer needed CPR, according to the United Hatzalah emergency medical service.
Earlier, police arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy in Jerusalem’s Old City, Haaretz reported.
Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, quoted police as saying that Palestinian terror groups are using TikTok videos and other social media to encourage young teens in the Jerusalem area to carry out attacks.
On Friday, a Palestinian man rammed his car into a bus stop outside the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, killing three people, including two brothers, aged 6 and 8. The attacker was killed.
The attacks have come amid escalating violence in the region. Israeli troops have been carrying out deadly raids in the West Bank, seeking armed militants who Israeli authorities say are planning terrorist attacks. An Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in late January killed 10 people, including two civilians. Terrorist groups based in the Gaza Strip have fired rockets into Israel, and Israel has responded with air raids.
