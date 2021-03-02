(JTA) — Tweeting in English, Arabic and Hebrew, the United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to Israel celebrated his first day on the job.
Mohamed Al Khaja posted photos with captions in the three languages on his social media feeds on Monday.
“I look forward to representing my beloved country and working to strengthen cooperation and relations between our two countries,” Al Khaja said in a typical entry, which was accompanied by a photo of him presenting his credentials to Reuven Rivlin, the Israeli president.
He also posted photos of meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with senior Israeli foreign affairs officials.
Al Khaja is the first ambassador from the four Sunni Arab countries that reached normalization agreements last year with Israel brokered by former President Donald Trump.
Another of the countries is Bahrain, which in the late 2000s was the first Arab country to name a Jewish ambassador, Houda Nonoo, to Washington. Nonoo congratulated Al Khaja on Twitter.
