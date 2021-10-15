Shabbat shalom, New York. Don’t miss the best stories of the week: Download and print out our weekly digest for leisurely weekend reading. Find today’s edition here and sign up to get The Jewish Week/end in your inbox every week.
SIDE EFFECTS: Nearly 1 in 6 adult Jewish New Yorkers experienced financial setbacks during the pandemic, and three quarters of Jewish New Yorkers who said they have a substance abuse problem said it worsened during that period. (Jewish Week via JTA)
- That’s according to a forthcoming new study by UJA-Federation, which surveyed 4,400 Jews in and around New York City to guide its philanthropic efforts in the wake of the pandemic.
¿QUÉ PASA?: Spain promised citizenship to descendants of Jews persecuted and expelled during the Inquisition. At a rally in New York this week, activists and politicians asked why the Spanish government is slow-walking their applications. (Jewish Week via JTA)
SHELF LIFE: A half-day conference Sunday will urge archivists at museums and libraries to use their holdings and programs to foster understanding of and fight antisemitism. (Jewish Week via JTA)
This story is part of JTA's coverage of New York through the New York Jewish Week.
- “We need to bring the history of antisemitism to life in order to combat it,” said Bernard Michael, president and CEO of New York’s Center for Jewish History, which is co-sponsoring the virtual, public event. The presidents of Princeton and Harvard Universities and the Librarian of Congress will take part.
AROUND THE JEWISH WORLD, WITH JTA
- Former football great and Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker canceled a fundraiser after learning that its hosts used swastika imagery in their anti-vax advocacy.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “every” option was on the table if Iran does not engage in a good faith effort to negotiate the U.S. reentry into the nuclear deal.
- Sefaria, the online repository of Jewish text, has added a monumental German translation of the Talmud to its library.
TODAY’S BIG IDEA