Amy D. Miller (nee Schulhof), beloved wife of Douglas Miller. Loving mother of Ilana and Aaron. Cherished daughter of Linda (nee Kahn) and Stuart Schulhof. Dear sister of Beth (Lawrence) Spyke and Marc (Robyn) Schulhof. Loving aunt of Meredith and Noah Schulhof, Max, Rafi and Daniel Spyke. D…