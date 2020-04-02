Stories appearing in our World pages originate from aggregated news feeds obtained from various subscription news sources.

(JTA) — A synagogue in Rockville, Maryland, was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas and hate messages.

A surveillance camera captured the attack on the Tikvat Israel Congregation building, which took place early Saturday morning.

The 1 minute, 19 second recording shows a man pulling up to the building in the synagogue’s parking lot, emerging from his car and spray-painting the side of the building. Police have distributed the video in the hope that someone will recognize the vandal.

Local reports did not specify what the spray-painted messages said. The graffiti was removed on Sunday. Neighbors later taped a message on the synagogue door that read “You R Loved,” Montgomery Community Media reported Wednesday.

The synagogue has been closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The post Vandalism of Maryland synagogue captured on camera appeared first on Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
2

Tags