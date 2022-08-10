In loving memory of Irene Adler Wynbrant, a monument will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Mount Olive Cemetery at 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Cantor Aaron Shifman will officiate. Irene was the wife of the late Endre Adler and the late Abe Wynbrandt; mother of Eva (Ron) Fisher, Gabor (Nick…