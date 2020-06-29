(JTA) — Footage of what is being described as a sex act in an official United Nations car parked in Tel Aviv has been making the rounds on social media.
The video shows a woman in a red dress straddles a man in the back seat of a white vehicle with U.N. markings having what appears to be a sexual tryst. In the front are a driver and another man slumped in the passenger-side seat, the BBC reported.
The video, which lasts for 18 seconds, was filmed on a main street near the sea front.
The United Nations said the incident is under investigation and that the agency is close to identifying the people in the car. They are believed to be staff members of a peacekeeping organization in Israel, the U.N. told the BBC.
According to the report, the U.N. has a long history of sexual misconduct by its peacekeepers and other staff.
