This is a developing story.
(JTA) — About 50 shots were fired in an incident on Monday near an area in Vienna with several synagogues, but the attack did not involve the Jewish institutions, the president of the city’s communal organization said.
One man was seen lying on the ground at the scene of the incident where police are investigating, Heute reported. Reuters has reported that multiple people are injured.
The Austrian Ministry of the Interior said the incident may have been a terrorist attack. One perpetrator is said to have been killed, others may be on the run, a ministry spokesperson told Heute.
Oskar Deutch, president of the Jewish Community in Vienna, on Monday told the Kurier news site that none of the city’s Jewish institutions appear to have been hit. He did not know if they had been a target in the shooting.
The shooting happened on Schwedenplatz, a square located opposite the Carmelite Quarter, where several synagogues are located.
