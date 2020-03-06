(JTA) — Like the rest of the world, Jewish communities are scrambling to respond to the spread of the coronavirus.
We’re tracking the latest developments here. We also want to hear from our readers around the world about how your lives are changing in this moment. Please fill out the form below to share your story, concerns and questions for us to should answer in our reporting.
Thank you, and stay safe.
