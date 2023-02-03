(New York Jewish Week) – “West Wing” star Joshua Malina will join the cast of Broadway’s “Leopoldstadt” starting March 14, replacing David Krumholtz in the central role of wealthy businessman and family patriarch Hermann Merz in the Holocaust drama.
“I know the day that I was introduced to Tom Stoppard’s work: January 5th, 1984, when at 17 I attended the opening night of ‘The Real Thing,’” Malina tweeted to his nearly 314,000 followers on Twitter about the Tony-winning production. “I am blown away to be joining the spectacular cast of his brilliant LEOPOLDSTADT 40 years later.”
“Leopoldstadt” follows multiple generations of a Jewish Viennese family through the first half of the 20th century as they contend with their status as Austrians and Jews. Since opening at the Longacre Theatre in Sept. 2022, the show has been met with mixed reviews from Jewish critics, though it has proved meaningful for Holocaust survivors and their descendants who saw their family history reflected onstage.