LONDON (JTA) — Britain’s Jewish community has been increasingly visible in the media over the past few years, thanks to a confluence of high-profile antisemitism scandals in the country’s Labour party and a rise in antisemitic incidents on the ground.
Keith Kahn-Harris — a sociologist and music writer who also teaches Jewish studies at Leo Baeck College, a seminary affiliated with the Progressive Judaism movement — began to notice that many of the articles he saw about British Jews were illustrated with the same Getty Images photograph: one of two haredi Orthodox men seen from behind.
To Kahn-Harris, the ubiquity of the photo suggested that the media sees haredi Jews as stand-ins for the country’s entire Jewish community — a kind of easily identifiable and slightly mysterious “other.” He tracked down the photographer, Rob Stothard, to learn more about it.
Stothard told him that the image had been taken to illustrate a story about how the United Kingdom was increasing its police presence in London’s Jewish neighborhoods, from 2015. But he also recognized that it had since become the go-to photograph for stories about the Jewish community.