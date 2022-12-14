(New York Jewish Week) — Hanukkah 2022 is just days away — the eight-day holiday begins Sunday, Dec. 18 and concludes the evening of Sunday, Dec. 25.
If you’re looking to celebrate the Festival of Lights beyond the annual family Hanukkah party, you’re in luck: In this great and very Jewish city of ours, there are enough Hanukkah-themed events to keep you busy the entire holiday.
We’ve put together a packed schedule of celebration for every night of the holiday — whether you’re looking for a candle-lighting ceremony, a concert or a comedy show, there’s something for everybody. If you’re not in New York or can’t make it out, be sure to check The Hub for an updated list of virtual classes, events and celebrations going on throughout the week.
Here’s our guide to eight crazy nights in NYC:
Sunday, Dec. 18
See the newest Jewish adaptation of “A Christmas Carol”
“A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical” is a new musical that puts a Jewish spin on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The plot centers around Chava Kanipshin, a cruel and manipulative social media influencer who hides her Jewish identity because she was bullied as a child. But on one memorable Hanukkah, Chava is visited by spirits of the past, present and future to reckon with her life before it is too late. On the first night of Hanukkah, songs and scenes from the show will be performed in a live concert. Buy tickets for the in-person or livestream show on at 7:00 p.m. here. ($15-$50)
Celebrate with Hanukkah songs and Hebrew music
Conducted by Matthew Lazar, Zamir, one of New York’s preeminent Jewish choirs, is performing on the first night of Hanukkah. Zamir Chorale, the Hebrew-singing choir, and Zamir Noded, the young adults choir, will both sing at the Kaufman Music Center (129 W. 67th St.). The concert will also celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday. Buy tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert here. ($40)
Watch the lighting of Brooklyn’s largest menorah at Grand Army Plaza
At Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, Chabad of Park Slope will host their annual Hanukkah Kickoff party and concert on the first night of Hanukkah. Beginning at 4:00 p.m., the party will feature a live performance by the band Zusha, as well as latkes and gifts. The largest menorah in Brooklyn will be lit at 5:00 p.m., with nightly lighting to follow. Find more Chabad events and menorah lightings here. (Free)
Get the band together for klezmer in the park
The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music will host a Klezmer Hanukkah Celebration and jam session at the Old Stone House in Prospect Park. Led by Ira Temple, the klezmer session will be open to the public. The celebration, which will include a menorah lighting, will take place from 3:00-4:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Dec. 18. RSVP here. (Free)
Monday, Dec. 19
Skate the night away
The 15th Annual Chanukah on Ice at Wollman Rink in Central Park will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the second night of Hanukkah. The event will feature live entertainment, kosher food and the lighting of a giant ice menorah. Buy tickets and find more information here. ($28-$35)
Show your Jewish pride: Shine a Light on Antisemitism in Times Square
Shine a Light on Antisemitism will host its second annual concert and gathering in Times Square from 5:00-6:30 p.m. The event, emceed by comedian Ariel Elias, will include a public menorah lighting and is meant as a public display of Jewish pride amidst rising antisemitism. Other performers include Nissim Black, The Moshav Band, David Herkowitz formerly of the Miami Boys Choir, The Ramaz Upper School Choir and the cast of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish.” The event is co-sponsored by UJA-Federation, the Jewish Community Relations Council, the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. Find more information here. (Free)