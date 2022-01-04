(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — For two decades, the photographer Gillian Laub, 47, has been photographing her colorful, larger-than-life Jewish New York family through weddings, vacations, Jewish rituals and, perhaps most potently, elections and the pandemic.
Her solo photography exhibit “Family Matters,” at New York’s International Center of Photography, which is on display until Jan. 10, includes 62 images along with Laub’s incisive commentary full of family stories. The project is expanded further in the accompanying book of the same title from Aperture.
Told in four acts, the exhibition shows a family criss-crossed by conflicts dividing many American families: privilege, race and Trump-era politics. The throughline of “Family Matters” is Laub’s ambivalence around her family’s wealth and privileged lifestyle. Laub writes in the text that opens the exhibit: “I felt gratitude for our life, but conflicted by our extravagance, especially as I became aware of its social and economic context and consequences.” This conflict culminates in a major rift as the 2016 election approaches and Laub discovers that her parents are full-speed-ahead Trump supporters.
The subsequent political divide threatens the loving closeness of Laub’s extended family. And yet, in today’s polarized America, the political strife also gives a universality to an exhibition that showcases a particular — and particularly theatrical — Jewish American family as they celebrate, argue, mourn and grow over the first two decades of the 21st century.
The photos are more than just political. They’re also intimate, warm, and bursting with eccentricity. The exhibit begins with images of her grandparents, first-generation American Jews whose own parents fled Eastern Europe’s antisemitism. Laub’s grandfather, Irving Yasgur, built a successful real estate business that catapulted their family into wealth and privilege. In a photo titled “Grandma grabbing Grandpa’s tush,” her grandmother rests her hand on her husband’s backside. Their skin may be wrinkled and spotted with age, but her nails are manicured, red and sharp, and his bottom is covered by a zebra-print swimsuit. It’s all affection and humor.
But Laub’s signature irony emerges in the photo “Grandpa helping Grandma out,” in which she shines a spotlight on her perfectly coiffed older relatives as they get out of a limo, dripping in fur. The photo is both critical of its subjects (“look at their moneyed vulgarity!”) and loving (“look at their humanity; look at their tenderness!”). This internal tension, which Laub explores in every image, is what animates the project.
As a photographer, Laub is no stranger to conflict zones. Her photographs of scenes of American racism in the South became a book and an HBO documentary, both called “Southern Rites” (2015). She photographed the bloody toll of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in her project “Testimony” (2007). She has photographed myriad public figures that could intimidate anyone, from the Obamas to Annie Leibowitz, and she brings this same fearlessness to “Family Matters.”
The exhibit follows Laub as she builds a family of her own with her Israeli husband, whose discomfort with Laub’s family wealth is even greater than her own. The tension reaches its apex when Laub’s parents and her sister’s family become fervent Trump supporters. This horrifies the liberal Laub, who tells her family that she thinks Trump is a racist and a misogynist. Alas, no minds are changed. As she says in her commentary accompanying the exhibit, “it was like screaming into a void.” She keeps photographing: her family at Trump’s inauguration, her nephew in a Star of David necklace and a Trump mask.
In “Mom after yoga,” Laub’s mother lies supine in a luxuriously decorated den in her home. The pandemic has now arrived, and she wears a face mask. Fox News broadcasts Trump’s face on the TV above her. Laub’s anguish is palpable and her relationship with her family becomes strained.