(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — Five years ago, Norma Batiz Martinez arrived in New York from Honduras, where a rise in crime was making it too dangerous for her and her kids to live. Batiz and her children had crossed through Mexico, enduring hunger, cold and fatigue.
But their struggles hardly ended when they made it to the United States, seeking refuge. She didn’t know the language, didn’t have a job or a driver’s license, and most of all, she didn’t even know the right questions to ask or how to get started.
“The process was very difficult,” Batiz told the New York Jewish Week, in Spanish. “When you arrive in this country, not speaking the language, there is so much information you miss. It’s hard to access the help that the city offers. You can apply to everything [social services] now, but one does not know what one does not know.”
“It is very important,” she added, “for one to have that person they can lean on to be able to access everything.”
Batiz found “that person” through the New Neighbors Partnership, a nonprofit organization that matches newly arrived refugee, asylee and asylum-seeking families with local New York-area families whose kids are slightly older. These volunteer local families pass along their childrens’ outgrown clothing to their partner families once or twice a year.
The program is especially helpful for families arriving from warmer climates — as Batiz herself noted, “it’s too cold in New York.”
Oftentimes, these local families become more than just resources for clothing — they become friendly faces in a new country and assist in navigating social services and public school systems.
The New Neighbors Partnership was founded by Shoshana Akabas nearly four years ago. The organization received official 501(c)(3) status in the spring, and since then, Akabas has been able to “match” more local families with refugee families, who recently have arrived mostly from Afghanistan. Prior to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, however, they have arrived predominantly from Latin America and Africa.
“It’s like a dream job,” Akabas, 29, told The New York Jewish Week. “I get to meet people from all around the world and help welcome them to a city that I love.”
Akabas’ interest in working with refugees began when she as an undergrad at the University of Pennsylvania, where she volunteered at HIAS, the venerable Jewish immigrant aid society. After she moved back to New York — Akabas grew up on the Upper West Side and attended Beit Rabban Day School and Stuyvesant High School — she continued working with refugees and immigrants through volunteer work at her synagogue, B’nai Jeshurun on the Upper West Side.