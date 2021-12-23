(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — COVID is roaring through New York City. Yesterday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 11,000 new cases across the five boroughs, and that number is expected to rise still thanks to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. De Blasio has promised to distribute a million KN95 masks and half a million at-home testing kits, free of charge, to help stem the virus’s reach.
While doctors and government officials are working heard to develop treatments for those who’ve caught COVID-19, people turn to what they know to relieve symptoms like sore throat, congestion and an aching body: soup. And, of course, in times like these, not just any soup will do. “Jewish penicillin” — yes, hot, silky, chicken soup — is in demand across the city. Josh Lebewohl, owner of Second Avenue Deli, says that sales of his chicken soup have “gone through the roof” in the last week.
And, the truth is, chicken soup really works — up to a point. It keeps you hydrated, the warmth opens up congested nasal passages and some research shows that chicken soup in particular helps reduce inflammation associated with colds and flus. (If you have or think you have COVID, of course, please follow your doctor’s advice.)
Where to get what you need if you don’t have the energy to make it yourself? Here’s where the greatness of New York comes in — the choices are seemingly endless. Here are some of our favorite spots for Jewish penicillin across the city.
The Kosher Marketplace
Upper West Side
This Upper West Side kosher grocery — known for its quality prepared foods — has a rich, full-bodied chicken soup. You can buy the clear consomme or a “homestyle” soup stuffed with noodles, carrots and chicken — matzah balls are available for purchase on the side. Price of the soup varies depending on whether you choose the basic or the organic version; a quart starts at $11.99. 2442 Broadway; local delivery or store pick-up. Kosher certification from Mehadrin Kashrus.
Second Avenue Deli
Upper East Side and Murray Hill
The Second Avenue Deli’s legendary Chicken In A Pot — a half-gallon of chicken soup with half a boiled chicken, carrots, noodles and a matzah ball — is , according to the owner, currently in high demand. It comes to you in a glass jar, just like in the old days. $37.95. Various locations; delivery available in Manhattan only. Kosher certification by International Kosher Council.
UN Plaza Grill
Midtown East
This upscale kosher eatery has a deeply flavorful chicken matzah ball soup that could wake up your sleeping taste buds. Lots of zucchini, carrots, fresh dill, ground black pepper and personality. $18.00 for a bowl. 845 United Nations Plaza; accepting orders for pick-up beginning at 5:00 p.m., Sunday to Thursday. 212-223-1801. Kosher certification by Orthodox Union.
Jack’s Wife Freda
Soho, West Village and Chelsea
This popular, charming American-Mediterranean bistro is the kind of cozy place that’s perfect for hanging out all day with a book and a bowl of soup. But if you can’t, because you’re sick, order in Freda’s matzah ball soup — a flavorful, dill-infused broth paired with a light, large and fluffy matzah ball. $12 will get you a bowl. Various locations; pickup and local delivery available.
B & H Dairy
East Village
An East Village institution, B&H is so old school that they don’t have a website. Fortunately, you can order their soups — matzah ball soup, yes, as well as a knockout mushroom barley and a hot beet borscht — on any number of platforms like Seamless and Grubhub. The vegetarian matzah ball soup comes with noodles and a baseball-sized matzah ball. A portion of soup starts at $5.00; pick up a quart for $10.50. 127 Second Avenue; (212) 505-8065. Kosher certification by Rabbi Andre Malek, RAM Kosher Certification.
Shalom Japan
Williamsburg
This “authentically inauthentic” Jewish and Japanese eatery in Brooklyn’s South Williamsburg has a matzah ball ramen soup that combines the best of both cuisines: chicken broth, chicken marinated in hoisin and soy sauce, ramen noodles, scallion, nori and, of course, a matzah ball. $19.00 for a bowl. 310 South Fourth Street; takeout and delivery available.