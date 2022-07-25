(New York Jewish Week) – “Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish” will return to New York at the Off-Broadway New World Stages in Midtown this fall for a seven-week run.
“Fidler Afn Dakh,” the first-ever North American performance of the Yiddish version of the 1964 Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof,” premiered at the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene in 2018. It was an unexpected smash success, earning a New York Times Critic’s Pick and a Drama Desk Award. It was extended several times at the Folksbiene and eventually moved Off-Broadway before plans for a national and international run were halted indefinitely due to the pandemic in early 2020.
The upcoming run, produced by the Folksbiene, begins November 11 and will feature much of the original cast. It will again be directed by Oscar- and Tony-award winner Joel Grey.
Ahead of the show’s return, the New York Jewish Week chatted with Steven Skybell, who has played Tevye in many different productions of “Fiddler” — including the previous Yiddish run and the forthcoming one — and Zalmen Mlotek, the longtime artistic director of the Folksbiene. They spoke about the significance of “Fiddler” in today’s world, how the show has impacted their lives and what a resurgent interest in Yiddish means for the Jewish community.
This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.