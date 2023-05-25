With family members in marketing and a father who inspires her to work hard, 18-year-old Julia Loveman has a clear picture of what she wants to do. Loveman will graduate from Shaker Heights High School June 6 and will leave in August to attend Loyola University of Chicago to study business marketing.
At the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, she delved into owning an online business, Monarch Clothing, to sell her special creations with the goal of raising money for charities. She said it helped her to fill a creative void and transition her into her senior year with a focus on photography.
Loveman’s senior project is giving her another look at business marketing as she fulfills her 100-hour requirement through mid-June to learn from an outside project. She is shadowing employees at an advertising agency called thunder::tech in Cleveland.
She said she’s gaining valuable experience and a perspective of the industry there.
“I’ve met a lot of new people and some are younger, and I can talk to them and learn why they went into marketing,” Loveman said. “You have to reach out and network. Stay busy, make yourself heard. Things don’t just come easy, you have to work for it.”
Loveman attributes her attitude and attained skills to being a “busy body.” She said she’s been working since she could drive and jobs with a few small businesses helped expose her to the business marketing world.
She said she’s not sure where she will end up after graduation from college, but she’s open-minded.
“I really like Chicago, I could end up there, maybe in the future with a significant other and a dog, or just somewhere with a close-knit community,” Loveman said. “Maybe Shaker Heights.”
– Sherry Gavanditti