Before Kendall Jacobson graduated from the University of Cincinnati on April 28 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in entrepreneurship, her future was already laid out in front of her.
Two months before her graduation, she and her father, Barry Jacobson, purchased Uncle Woody’s at 339 Calhoun St. in Cincinnati, a local college bar that Jacobson worked at as a student, on March 1.
“I joked that Woody’s was my bar from day one, and swore that I would own it one day,” said Jacobson, 22. “I knew I just had to work there, and I called the previous owner a million times before she took a chance on me. Once I was working there, she took a liking to me and we ended up here.”
Originally studying psychology and criminal justice to become a child psychologist or in Child Protective Services, she said she “quickly” changed her mind to business in her sophomore year. Jacobson explained she has an independent mind, which entrepreneurship embraces.
“You have so much room for creativity and to try things out, to see what works and what doesn’t,” she said. “Another thing is you get to create a product or service that people love. It’s a lot of fun to have that freedom.”
Now out of college, Jacobson said the bar is her “No. 1” right now, adding she loves to work and stay busy.
“I am already thinking of my next venture and where I could go with it,” she said. “Outside of work, I’d also love to travel and deepen my relationship with Judaism. I’ve always been encouraged to go to Israel and learn more, so I’ve definitely taken more of an interest in that.”
Throughout high school, Jacobson said she recalls being told about all of the doors that open up to young adults with degrees. Now looking back on her college career, she believes the sentiment rings true.
“The biggest thing with college that was super eye-opening to me was the opportunities available to me,” she said. “College brought a lot of excitement for my future and gave me a lot of ideas.”
For students preparing to head to college in the fall, Jacobson advised them to lean into that fear and branch out.
“A lot of it is scary at first because you don’t know anyone,” she said. “Just focus on yourself and do what you love to do, not what you think you should do. Keep your mind open and try new things.”
- Becky Raspe