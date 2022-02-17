Knesseth Israel Temple

1670 Cleveland Road, Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-3516 | kitemple.org
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
Cantor Beth Friedman-Romell said we have found that offering first Zoom, then hybrid services provides an ability to connect with members and others who are, for many reasons, not able to attend in person. Also, since I serve the community part-time and live 60 miles away, Zoom has enabled me to participate in Board and committee meetings that I was never able to attend before. Bar mitzvah training is also easier on Zoom than by phone. I see students in person twice a month, and remotely twice a month. Being a small congregation, we have also partnered with other small Jewish communities across Ohio to offer joint online programming that has been well-attended.
How will your synagogue be different when COVID-19 ends?
We will never stop offering hybrid services and programs. It has proven so valuable to us internally, and also in our ability to connect with people all over the country and internationally.