Administrative offices only: 2245 Warrensville Center Road, Suite No. 215, University Heights, OH 44118
216-320-1498 | kolhalev.net
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
We are grateful to have been able to pivot to online offerings so quickly, and to a largely receptive audience. For the foreseeable future, most of Kol HaLev’s programming and services will take place on Zoom or in a multi-access format (which people can attend on Zoom or in-person). We welcome guests to Shabbat services, High Holy Days services and some additional programming; non-members who wish to attend on Zoom can follow the instructions on our website homepage, kolhalev.net.