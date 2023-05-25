kylie soble

Like many of this year’s graduating seniors, Kylie’s sophomore year was completely virtual due to COVID-19, but as she approached her May 25 graduation, she reflected on the silver lining.
“It was very weird being online my entire sophomore year,” Soble said. “But even though it made school really hard, I got to spend a lot more time with my family. We all learned to cook together and bake together.”
She said a defining experience she had in high school was her involvement in competitive dance, which she participated in for eight years. She danced in multiple styles, including jazz, tap and contemporary.
“It was just really good to have a space outside of school, and I had such a close community of dance friends, and I just loved dancing,” Soble said.
She said she was also involved in the Friendship Circle of Cleveland, which she joined in seventh grade for her bat mitzvah project.
“The biggest thing is kind of that you all get to be together and make friends,” Soble said. “And during COVID, obviously that was really hard because everyone was stuck at home, and you couldn’t do that. So, we did Zooms every day where we would play games, we would get to know each other, we would have guest speakers and fun activities.”
She plans to attend the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., where she will major in biomedical engineering. She said she hopes to pursue a pre-med track, but her goals are still changing.
“I’ve always wanted to be in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field and I want to help people, and so going to med school is definitely something that I could see myself doing,” Soble said.
She said she will be involved in Jewish life in college and plans to start early to participate in the Hillel’s FreshFest, a program for freshmen that includes a day of activities with the university’s Hillel.
“And Miami does have a big Jewish population, which is also one of the reasons that the school attracted me just because it’s nice being able to be around other kids that are similar to me and have similar backgrounds,” Soble said.
– Nora Igelnik