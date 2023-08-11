The Lake County captains dropped a 9-1 decision to the South Bend Cubs in a High-A game on Jewish Heritage Night Aug. 10 at Classic Park in Eastlake.
About 400 members of the Jewish community purchased tickets for the game, which was delayed about one hour due to the threat of rain, according to a Captains spokesperson.
Cantor Gary Paller, who is cantor emeritus at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, sang “Hatikvah,” and Renee Blau, who is spiritual leader of Temple Am Shalom in Mentor sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Horatio, the Captains’ mascot celebrated his “bar mitzvah” during the game.
Rabbi Matt Eisenberg of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights blew the shofar in preparation for the upcoming High Holy Days.
