Leah, like many students, is disappointed by what the pandemic has done to her senior year experience. However, she sees positives in how the community has come together, and lessons learned about what matters in life.
The statewide shutdown has prevented Leah from enjoying the traditions and recognition associated with her many extracurricular activities. For instance, graduating seniors on the synchronized swimming team have a senior meet, where a banner with their name is displayed, and teammates draw on them with lipstick. “Those senior moments have been taken away from me,” she said.
This frustration comes despite the community and the school’s best efforts to maintain traditions. For instance, the high school has changed the traditional “senior staff select,” where seniors choose a teacher that influenced them to hand the student their diploma, to fit this new reality.
The school allowed students to either make the request virtually, or to go to the teacher’s house with a sign to make the request. Then, the teacher’s photo appeared alongside the student’s when the student was recognized during the virtual graduation.
The community also became involved, putting up signs throughout the city, honoring the graduates. And mothers in town have started a Facebook page where they adopt a senior, providing the student with snacks and gifts. Leah said the gesture was touching.
“It’s good to see the community come together like that,” she said.
This experience has provided a new perspective on what matters, Leah said. “The lessons that we learn and the relationships we make, and the memories we make are way more important than the finish line at the end.”
She plans to take this new awareness with her as she heads to Northwestern University, where she will major in human development in context. Her studies will focus on how people throughout their lifespan develop in, are influenced by, and shape the social settings they encounter.