Longtime supporters of Israel, the late Max and Leonard Ratner, two of nine siblings who emigrated with their parents from Poland in 1920, were part of Cleveland’s affluent real estate development family.
Leonard first established the Ratner family as major philanthropists and was active in Zionist politics. He was a leader in state of Israel Bonds and served on the board of American Friends of The Hebrew University, among other Jewish nonprofit organizations. Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, and its first and only female prime minister, Golda Meir, were among Leonard’s personal friends.
Max, who first visited Israel at its establishment in 1948 and subsequently more than 150 times, was a founder and later president of the New York-based American-Israel Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was active in the Israel-U.S. Business Council. Economic development of Israel was his passion.
Increasing trade between the U.S. and Israel and making the Jewish state self-reliant were among Max’s goals. He invested in enterprises in Israel and founded an organization to encourage Americans with scientific and technological expertise to move there.
American Jews often found it easier to give to charities in Israel, rather than “involving themselves personally and more directly through helping create jobs,” he told the CJN in 1984. Leonard Ratner died in December 1974 and Max Ratner died in May 1995.