I loved working with Ron – always. He had such an eye for detail. I appreciated that a great deal. He bailed me out a couple times, no doubt about it. He is a friend. I felt like I knew about his life, especially his mother. He has a warmth about him that makes him a friend. I could always reach out to him. And if he didn’t have the answer, he got it for you. He made you feel like you’re never interfering with him – no matter how busy he was. He made you feel like anything you needed, he was there to help.
Leslie Resnik, Community public relations representative
