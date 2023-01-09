It’s winter in Cleveland, so we accept snow shoveling as an essential household chore. And, if the forecasts are accurate, we may be out braving the elements more frequently than normal this winter. Be prepared and take care to prevent injury or life-threatening conditions as you clear those driveways and walks.
Every year, thousands of Americans are treated in emergency departments, doctors’ offices and urgent cares for injuries that happen while removing snow. Most people think of cardiac events related to snow shoveling, which make up approximately 7% of the cases.
As an orthopedic physician, I see a significant increase during the winter months in soft tissue injuries, such as strains, sprains, and bruises, often the result of shoveling snow. Soft tissue injuries account for nearly 55% of all snow shoveling injuries. Another 34% are injuries to the lower back and, believe it or not, 15% are caused by being hit by a snow shovel.
Experts recommend the following shoveling tips to prevent injury:
• Dress Appropriately. In addition to helping prevent frostbite or hypothermia, wearing layered, insulating, water repellent clothing helps reduce the risk of in-jury. Because our blood vessels constrict in colder temperatures, keeping the body warm improves oxygen supply and blood flow to our working muscles.
• Warm up. As with any strenuous exercise, loosen muscles to improve blood flow before working out with 10 minutes of light stretching, particularly to the legs and back.
• Start early. Stay ahead by getting out early, removing snow in smaller, more manageable increments, such as 2 inches, rather than trying to do it all at one time.
• Take breaks. Shoveling can be a strenuous, aerobic workout, so take a break every 20 to 30 minutes to let your muscles recover.
• Use an ergonomic shovel. Ergonomically correct shovels tend to be lighter with contoured handles that reduce bending and lifting. Select a shovel appropriate for your height or one that adjusts. Experts recommend when the shovel blade is on the ground, the handle should rest at your elbow or chest.
• Ensure proper technique. Focus on pushing the snow, rather than lifting it. If there are instances when you must lift, bend your knees and lift with your legs. Your back will thank you. Also avoid twisting and throwing snow.
• Know your limits. There are some who should be extremely cautious before attempting to shovel, particularly those with a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, back conditions, smoking and those who do not exercise regularly or are in poor physical condition. Out of caution, I encourage those with one of these conditions to consult their physician prior to working or seek help from a neighbor or local company to clear the snow. Even using a snow blower can be strenuous work.
In the event you experience discomfort or strain after shoveling, over the counter anti-inflammatories, alternating cold and heat therapy and gentle stretching can relieve symptoms. However, persistent or severe pain, numbness or weakness in your groin or legs, and pain or tightness in your chest are signs you should consult your physician immediately.