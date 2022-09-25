Merle R. Saferstein
416 pages, $19.95
Great Mother Press
Merle R. Saferstein began journaling as a sporadic activity in 1974, eight years late it became a daily practice and legacy journal. A legacy journal is intended to be shared with others, illustrating life lesson, reflections, values and beliefs.
Saferstein chose entries from her 380 journals that she believed would be of value to readers struggling with ways to understand and process life events. Entries are accompanied by journal prompts in question form, to encourage readers to begin their own legacy journal by reflecting on and learning from past events.
This is Saferstein’s second book. The first was “Room 732,” a collection of short stories based on the Hollywood Hotel. She has spent her career in education as the director of a preschool and summer day camp, an administrative assistant in a private high school, the educational consultant for the “Anne Frank in the World: 1929-1945” photographic exhibition and the director of educational outreach at the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Hollywood, Fla.
Saferstein grew up in Cleveland and moved to South Florida with her high school sweetheart who became her husband in 1972.