As a senior at Beachwood High School, Liza expected a traditional graduation ceremony and a senior year filled with goodbyes and special memories. Instead, her senior year ended suddenly on a random Friday in March with no expectation that this would effectively be the end of her senior year. She even left things in her locker because she was sure she would return in a few weeks.
The school, parents and the community have rallied to provide the best experience possible, including Beachwood holding a parade on May 7 for seniors, which lifted Liza’s spirits.
The parade “was really fun,”she said. “The whole community came out to support us.”
The school will also hold a virtual seniors award ceremony on May 31
But, even with these efforts, this has been a difficult time for students.
“I lacked a sense of closure,” said Liza, adding she never got the chance to be in class with her friends for the last time and say goodbye in person. This experience taught her a powerful lesson.
“Don’t take things for granted,” she said.
Liza has found a creative outlet for her feelings by making a video documenting her experience with the pandemic. Health care will also continue to be a focus for her in college as she plans to major in medical laboratory science at the University of Mount Union.