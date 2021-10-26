“LOL Jokes: Cleveland”
Craig Yoe
96 pages, $9.99
Arcadia Children’s Books
Craig Yoe has previously released LOL Jokes books for New York City, Los Angeles, Denver and Pittsburgh. Now, he has returned to the place where he spent part of his childhood and released “LOL Jokes: Cleveland.”
“LOL Jokes: Cleveland” combines humor and history for a fun, short read for people of all ages.
Yoe graduated from Firestone High School in Akron and attended The University of Akron before dropping out to work on countercultural activities.