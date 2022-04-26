The Cleveland Jewish News is seeking a summer intern for a 10-week paid marketing and events internship. To qualify, an applicant must be entering his or her junior or senior year in college.
As the Lori A. Weinstein intern, the student will gain hands-on experience in a professional and exciting news organization. Internship curriculum will include participation in the Cleveland Hillel Foundation Summer Internship Program, which will allow the student to network with other summer interns and the broader Cleveland community.
For this advertising internship, submit a resume to amandell@cjn.org place “Summer Intern” in the subject line. Deadline for applications is Friday, April 29.