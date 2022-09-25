Kathryn Schulz
242 pages, $27
Random House
Kathryn Schulz is a Pulitzer Prize winner and a Shaker Heights native who lives in Maryland.
Stemming from her 2017 New Yorker essay “When Things Go Missing,” her new book “Lost & Found” expands her essay “Losing Streak,” a narrative about the enormous range of things to lose, into a profound account of what it’s like to lose a parent and the seldom-discussed tedium of mourning. “Lost & Found” traces the theme of astonishing discovery as Schulz follows the story of losing her father with one of meeting the woman that she will marry. She twists her experiences into an exploration of how lives are affected by loss and discovery; from everyday occurrences to the devastations of war and pandemics, to the discovery of new planets and the feelings of falling in love.
In this book, Schulz accounts for the difficulty of love and the rarity of happy gay love stories in literature, while also exploring the mysteries of love at first sight. She discusses meeting and falling for her wife and their wedding with a varying range of attendees: Jewish and Christian, atheist and devout, rural and urban, progressive and conservative, straight and queer. She lays bare the elemental yet confounding truth of the inevitability of love and loss that comes with being human.